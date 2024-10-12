Houston Astros Named Best Landing Spot for Star Third Base Free Agent
The Houston Astros had a disappointing season by their standards, as they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round.
In 2024, the Astros were once again a team to be feared in the American League, but they unfortunately played two bad games in a row and it ended their season.
Heading into the winter, Houston will be looking to make some changes and upgrades to help sustain the success that they have had over the last decade. One of the reasons why the Astros have been able to sustain success is that the front office has a great track record of making the right moves, whether it be in trades or free agency.
This offseason, they will have a massive decision to make regarding their star third baseman, Alex Bregman.
Bregman is set to become one of the best free agents available and certainly the best third baseman. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the best landing spot for the slugger, and chose none other than Houston as the best place.
“Bregman has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Astros, starting his pro career in the organization when he was taken No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft out of LSU. He has helped the team win two World Series rings and racked up 39.6 WAR in 1,111 games. The Astros do need to consider how they want to distribute available funds with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez both headed for free agency after the 2025 season, but if they are still committed to winning with the current core, keeping Bregman is a must. The 30-year-old had his third straight 4-WAR season in 2024.”
The All-Star has been a staple for the Astros since coming up and has been a key part of their core over the last decade. Now, Bregman is set to make a ton of money in free agency, but there would be no better spot for him than to stay right where he is if the price is right.
Houston is still going to have a very talented roster in 2025, but they will need their third baseman to return.
Bregman will surely be sought after by a lot of teams, and his asking price will likely be more than the extension that Matt Chapman signed during the year with the San Francisco Giants.
While the Astros have to be mindful about upcoming free agents next year, they need to make sure that they start by re-signing Bregman.