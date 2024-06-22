Houston Astros Named 'Fit' for Young First Baseman to Solve Their Issues
The Houston Astros have gotten minimal production out of the first base position this season. Giving 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu a three-year, $58.5 million deal certainly didn't go as planned, and he was released due to his below-average play.
Jon Singleton has taken over the first base duties in recent games, but his .222/.321/.329 slash line with five home runs in 167 at-bats leaves for a potential upgrade to be made before the July trade deadline.
The Astros are the team to watch before the trade deadline. If they don't figure things out, perhaps they take a different route. However, general manager Dana Brown has made it known that he doesn't plan to sell.
6-4 in their last 10 games and winners of three straight, Houston sits seven games behind in the American League West. They're five games out of a Wild Card spot, which isn't ideal at this point in the season, but they still have time to earn a postseason bid.
There are multiple areas that need to be improved at the deadline, especially with all of their injuries.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed them as a "fit" for Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn would be an instant upgrade to an Astros offense that's had its struggles.
"Unlike DeJong, Vaughn isn’t headed for free agency this offseason, so the White Sox might not be inclined to deal the 26-year-old. But the first baseman could be one of Chicago’s most intriguing trade chips, because Vaughn is earning $3.25 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for two more years after 2024.
"Vaughn bounced back from a slow start, slashing .289/.336/.528 (.864 OPS) with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in his past 36 games since May 8, after posting a .471 OPS with no homers and seven RBIs in his first 34 contests."
He's currently slashing .239/.290/.386 with nine home runs. However, as Feinsand points out, there's reason for optimism. The right-handed slugger is also coming off a season where he blasted 21 home runs and posted a 102 OPS+, the second straight season with an OPS+ above 100.
Vaughn was once viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball. He was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 MLB draft.
And while he hasn't exactly lived up to all of that hype, he's shown promise as a power hitter.
If the asking price isn't too high, the 26-year-old could be an interesting addition.