Houston Astros Named Potential Suitor for Atlanta Braves All-Star in Offseason
The Houston Astros have dealt with more injuries than many teams this season. The injuries have derailed their starting pitching throughout the entire campaign, and it was a major part of the reason why they struggled to start the year.
What's even more impressive about the campaign they've had is the fact that they haven't necessarily been healthy throughout the past two months, either.
Despite that, the Astros have continued to prove to the baseball world that they're still a team to fear. In fact, as things currently stand, Houston might very well be the favorite to win the World Series.
Their starting pitching will need to get healthy as much as possible. They know they won't get a few arms back during the season, but if some of their other top guys are ready to go, that should be all they need.
It won't be easy because of the injuries, but it's impossible to count the Astros out.
Injuries are never a good thing. However, this year gave the front office a clear outlook on what they need in the offseason. A first baseman is a priority, but Houston needs all the help they can get on the mound.
With multiple high-end free agents set to hit the market in the offseason, the Astros should look to get involved with some of them.
There might be a perfect one.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes they'd be a great fit for Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried.
"He's going to decline a qualifying offer the Braves inevitably give him this offseason and search for a deal of at least five years. And there's little doubt he is worth that type of commitment if you feel comfortable about him staying healthy... Among the teams that could make sense as suitors are the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Cubs, Mets and Dodgers."
Fried has also dealt with some injuries throughout his career, but when he's on the mound, he's been one of the better arms in the league.
He's had a down campaign compared to prior seasons, which might not be the worst thing for Houston. They don't want to pay somebody who might be declining, obviously, but he's likely just having a rough year for his standards. If the Astros could land him for a cheaper price, that'd be a big win.
Still, he hasn't been bad by any means, posting a 3.50 ERA and striking out 126 hitters in 133 2/3 innings pitched. Fried might not be as dominant as he was in 2022, when he posted a 2.48 ERA in 185 1/3 innings, but a 3.50 ERA isn't something to ignore.