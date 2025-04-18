Houston Astros Offense Continues To Hold Team Back Early on This Season
The Houston Astros have been treading water to begin the season, and one of the main reasons why has been the lack of offensive production.
Coming into the year, there were plenty of reasons to be concerned about the state of the Astros. The team made a lot of significant decisions in the offseason, some of which likely didn’t improve the team for 2025.
Most of the turnover for the team came in their lineup with, most notably, stars Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker heading elsewhere. As two All-Star caliber players, replacing that production was going to be a daunting task, and so far the franchise has struggled on offense.
While it is still early in the campaign and things could improve, the lack of offensive production after losing key players is concerning.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the offense for the Astros holding the team back in the early part of 2025, except for a couple of players.
“Even as he tries to adjust to playing left field, future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve continues to rake offensively. He and second baseman Brendan Rodgers are off to hot starts, but the rest of the lineup has been late to the party.”
It has been the Jose Altuve show so far on offense for Houston in 2025. As the All-Star transitions into the outfield, he has easily been the best player in the batting order.
So far this season, the slugger has slashed .311/.342/.446 with three home runs and seven RBI. He is leading the team in most offensive categories, and it’s hard to imagine where the offense would be without him.
While it’s concerning that the team is struggling as much as they have, there is reason to be optimistic about things improving soon.
Some of the key players on the team, like Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, Yainer Diaz, and Jeremy Pena, are all still underperforming.
With all of those batters having a somewhat long record of success in the league, they should be able to turn it around soon.
It will be interesting to see when players do turn things around how good the offense can be. While players like Walker and Isaac Paredes weren’t on the team last season, they both put up some strong numbers.
However, even when everyone is playing up to their capabilities, the offense likely still won’t be as good as it has been in years past.
Overall, Houston has seemingly taken a bit of a step back, but there is reason to believe that they will be better than they have at least offensively this season.