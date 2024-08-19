Houston Astros Outfield Prospect Soars into Upper Echelon of Young Players
It took a graduation, but the Houston Astros have a Top 100 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
Jacob Melton, the young outfielder who is at Triple-A Sugar Land, slid into the Top 100 after Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer graduated from the prospect rankings due to service time.
Melton was already the Astros’ No. 1 overall prospect after MLB Pipeline re-ranked every system and its Top 100 last week. The Astros didn’t have a Top 100 prospect in the re-rank. But, with Meyer’s graduated, it indicates that Melton just missed the cut.
He is now ranked No. 100.
Houston has called up three prospects in the last 10 days, all of which were in their Top 30.
Zack Dezenzo was called up last week and installed immediately as a starter at first base. The No. 5 prospect can also play outfield and third base. To some, he’s seen as a potential replacement for Alex Bregman, should he leave Houston in free agency.
Along with Dezenzo, the Astros called up outfielder Pedro León. He can also play second base and is the Astros’ No. 21 prospect.
Just before the series with the Chicago White Sox started on Friday Houston called up infielder Shay Whitcomb. The No. 14 prospect can play infield and outfield. Part of the reason he was called up was to help at third base after Bregman slept wrong in his hotel in Tampa and needed a couple of days of rest to work through an elbow issue.
An MRI showed no damage and the Astros are hoping Bregman can avoid an injured list stint.
Since last year outfielder Melton has been the organization’s top prospect. He could be the next outfielder called up when Houston needs an injury replacement or a jolt offensively.
His ascent was paved by last year’s trade for Justin Verlander, as the Astros gave up two of their top outfielders in the deal. Both are still in the New York Mets’ minor league system.
The left-handed hitting Melton started the season with Double-A Corpus Christi before he was promoted. Combined he is batting .234/.303/.407/.710 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.
He was the Houston’s second-round pick out of Oregon State in 2022 and the 23-year-old has steadily worked his way through the Astros’ system since he arrived. MLB Pipeline estimates that he’ll be ready for the Majors in 2025, though he could be a candidate for a call-up when rosters expand in September.