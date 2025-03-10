Houston Astros Outfield Remains the Team’s Biggest Storyline To Keep Eyes On
The Houston Astros are going to look a lot different during the 2025 season on the field than they did in 2024.
Several key contributors from last year’s team are no longer with the squad, moving on in the offseason whether it was via trade by the organization or free agency.
One of their biggest losses was right fielder Kyle Tucker, who was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in one of the most surprising blockbusters of the winter. In exchange for him, the team received third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
Outfield was already a weak spot for the team coming into the offseason, even with Tucker in the mix. Without him, they now have arguably the weakest starting trio in the grass in the sport.
Part of the team’s solution is shifting All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve to left field.
He has zero experience playing anything but second base in his professional career, but the team is hoping that he can adapt to his new position to help compensate for their losses.
How he adjusts, along with the outfielder production overall, is the biggest storyline to watch in Houston this year in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
“How will Jose Altuve’s move to left field go? And what type of offensive production will the Astros get from the rest of their outfield? (The latter will determine if they make the playoffs, extending their streak, this year.),” the former MLB executive wrote.
It is certainly a risk having a soon-to-be- 35-year-old moving to the outfield for the first time in his career. His range at second base was dwindling, so it will be interesting to see how the transition treats him in the outfield.
Will this be a permanent move or something the Astros deploy only part of the time during the season? Who will take over for Altuve at the keystone if he is focusing on left field?
Outfield production looks like it will be scarce based on who else is on the roster, especially with Yordan Alvarez receiving most of his at-bats as the designated hitter. Replacing Tucker’s production is going to be a tall task, but it likely won’t fall on the shoulders of Altuve solely.
Keep an eye on their top prospects, Smith and Jacob Melton.
A 2024 first-round pick, the Florida State product acquired from the Cubs is tearing the cover off the ball in spring training, making a push to be on the Opening Day roster.
He could take over Tucker’s role as the starting right fielder, as he is learning a new position after handling third base previously.
Starting two novices in the outfield will certainly carry risks, but the upside of Altuve and Smith both being in the lineup is that the offensive production should outweigh the defensive shortcomings.
It will be a storyline to keep an eye on all season as the Astros are in an awkward spot of not being in a full teardown rebuild but in a state of transition with the amount of talent that departed this winter.