Houston Astros Outfielder Heads to IL, Former Marlins Infielder Called Up
The injuries keep coming for the Houston Astros as another starter heads to the IL on Wednesday afternoon.
Houston has placed outfielder Chas McCormick on the 10-day IL, with the date retroactive to April 28 due to right hamstring discomfort per the team's transaction wire. The corresponding move was to call up Jacob Amaya from Sugar Land.
McCormick had a breakout season in 2023 as he slashed .273/.353/.489 and hit 22 homers. He was the most consistent player on the team behind the established superstars and figured to be a key piece of the 2024 campaign.
Much like the case with a lot of the Astro's roster this season, he has had a down year up to this point. Through 21 games, he is slashing .236/.325/.278 and has yet to hit a long ball this year.
The power isn't the only thing that has stopped working at the plate as his xBA is all the way down at .217. He is usually someone that outperforms his xBA, but it is still on pace for the worst season of his career.
Maybe some time away will do him well as he recalibrates on the IL.
Amaya will be an interesting case as the team traded for him from the Miami Marlins at the beginning of April in exchange for Valente Bellozo.
The former Marlin has had just nine plate appearances in the regular season as a pro and he is .222 with a .444 OPS in those at bats. He had two hits and two RBIs. His 2024 spring training was one to forget as he slashed just .063/.118/.063 in 10 games.
The Astros must have seen something they like from the 25-year-old to pull the trigger on a trade. He's slashing just .190/.297/.302 in the minors this season. It'll be interesting to see how much playing time the infielder gets in this stint.