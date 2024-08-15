Houston Astros Position Players Dominate Top of Their Farm System Rankings
The Houston Astros have taken some criticism for the price they paid to acquire pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
That price was three top prospects — outfielder Joey Loperfido, pitcher Jake Bloss and infielder Will Wagner.
Perhaps the Astros weren’t concerned about losing Loperfido and Wagner because they knew what they had in their pipeline, at least as far as position players were concerned.
MLB Pipeline re-ranked Houston’s Top 30 prospects on Tuesday, and the top six players all played in the field.
Perhaps just as importantly, five of the six are playing at Double-A or above, with No. 5 prospect Zach Dezenzo playing for the Astros right now. He’s played both first base and the outfield in his short time with Houston — and, technically, he’s a third baseman by trade.
With Alex Bregman set to test free agency, Dezenzo may graduate from the prospect rankings next spring as he could be the veteran slugger’s heir apparent.
Outfielder Jacob Melton remained the organization’s top prospect, a spot he has occupied for a year. He was recently promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land, so that puts him in line to challenge some of the back-up outfielders for a MLB job next year, namely Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Aledmys Diaz.
Three other prospects are at Double-A — infielder Brice Matthews (No. 3), outfielder Luis Baez (No. 4) and outfielder Zach Cole (No. 6). Matthews was recently promoted to Corpus Christi but is battling back spasms and is on the team’s 7-day injured list.
The only top six prospect below Double-A is catcher Walker Janek, who was the Astros’ first-round pick last month. He slid into the No. 2 spot as he was sent to High-A Asheville. He won the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best backstop.
The top pitcher in the organization with Bloss in Toronto is now Miguel Ullola, a 22-year-old right-hander at Corpus Christi. The Astros do have pitching talent at Triple-A, including A.J. Blubaugh (No. 9), Colton Gordon (No. 11) and Rhett Kouba (No. 24). All are now tracking for a potential call-up next season.
Middle infielder Chase Jaworsky jumped from No. 29 in the preseason to No. 13 after a solid season with Class-A Fayetteville, but he’s now battling a pinky injury.
The only other Astros’ draft pick to make the Top 30 was third-round pick Ryan Forcucci, who was ranked No. 12. He was assigned to rookie ball but he is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Houston Astros Top 30 Prospects
(per MLB Pipeline as of Aug. 13)
1. Jacob Melton, OF
2. Walker Janek, C
3. Brice Matthews, SS/3B
4. Luis Baez, OF
5. Zach Dezenzo, 3B
6. Zach Cole, OF
7. Miguel Ullola, RHP
8. Anderson Brito, RHP
9. A.J. Blubaugh, RHP
10. Jose Fleury, RHP
11. Colton Gordon, LHP
12. Ryan Forcucci, RHP
13. Chase Jaworsky, SS/2B
14. Shay Whitcomb, INF/OF
15. James Hicks, RHP
16. Alimber Santa, RHP
17. Michael Knorr, RHP
18. Ethan Pecko, RHP
19. Jackson Nezuh, RHP
20. Kenni Gomez, OF
21. Pedro León, OF/2B
22. Kenedy Corona, OF
23. Alonzo Tredwell, RHP
24. Rhett Kouba, RHP
25. Pascanel Ferreras, INF
26. Jancel Villarroel, C
27. Nehomar Ochoa Jr., OF
28. Trey Dombroski, LHP
29. Waner Luciano, 3B/OF
30. Colin Barber, OF