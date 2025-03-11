Houston Astros Potential Ace Mows Down Mets Lineup in Dominant Spring Start
The Houston Astros may very well have a new ace in their rotation this season.
While Framber Valdez is still under contract at least for this year, right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown - who took a massive step forward in 2024 - is enjoying a productive spring training and might become the top dog if he continues his development.
Tuesday afternoon was an absolute masterclass from the 26-year-old against the New York Mets in what was his third start of the spring.
In four full innings of action, Brown was spectacular, giving up just two hits with no runs. The righty struck out six while not walking anyone.
Virtually untouchable, he made quick work of the Mets lineup and showcased the kind of nasty stuff that made him intriguing during his journey up the ranks.
The outing lowered Brown's ERA for the spring to 2.16 in 8.1 innings pitched, giving fans hope that this could be the year he puts it all together coming off a successful season.
The former top prospect struggled through large portions of his 2023 rookie campaign, but 2024 was the year he started to show why he was so highly rated entering the league.
Over 30 starts, Brown tossed 170 innings and posted an ERA of 3.49, striking out 179.
Struggling with his command at times with 60 walks on the year, his performance was still a nice start to establish himself as a future force to be reckoned with despite there being room to improve.
Brown was a fifth round by the Astros in the 2019 MLB draft, but it was not long before it became clear Houston got a steal and he should have gone much higher than that.
After making his debut late during the 2022 season and impressing when he had the opportunity in his 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in that playoff run, Brown was seen as a future fixture in the starting rotation.
While it has taken a little bit of time, he might be on the cusp of superstardom.
With just a couple more weeks left to go until Opening Day, the Astros will be eager to see strong performances out of the youngster leading into what could be his most successful Major League season yet.