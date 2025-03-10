Houston Astros Starting Rotation Will Be Strongest Aspect of Team This Season
The Houston Astros seem to have downgraded their team a bit this offseason. However, their starting rotation has the chance to be one of the best in the MLB.
Framber Valdez is going to be the team's ace once again in 2025.
He has thrown more than 175 innings in three straight seasons. In those three years combined, Valdez has thrown 575.2 innings while pitching to the tune of a 3.13 ERA. In his 90 starts, the left-handed pitcher has recorded six complete games and three of them were shutouts. Additionally, he has 131 ERA+, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9.
The Astros will rely on him to be the workhorse of the staff. Houston's bullpen does not give out a lot of confidence, so there will be some pressure on Valdez to have one of his best season.
Hunter Brown is in line to be Houston's No. 2 starter in the rotation.
Brown is coming off a very solid year. He made 30 starts, finished with a 3.49 ERA, threw 170 innings, struck out 179 batters and he was worth 2.6 Wins Above Replacement.
The right-handed pitcher had a rough start to the year, but he was lights out from May until the end of the season. He was 11-5 with a 2.51 ERA, 147 innings pitched and 155 strikeouts in 25 appearances (24 starts) during that span.
Ronel Blanco will most likely be the third starter for the Astros.
Blanco had a breakout season in 2024. He threw 167.1 innings, allowed just 114 hits, struck out 166 batters and walked 68 while finishing with an ERA+ of 141. The right-hander was able to throw a no-hitter during his great year, and he finished with a WAR of 4.5.
There are some questions on whether or not Blanco can maintain that success, though. If he can have another good year, the Astros are going to have three solid pitchers to head their rotation.
The fourth spot will probably go to Spencer Arrighetti.
Arrighetti had a tough rookie season. He was 7-13 with an ERA in the mid-4.00's. Additionally, the right-handed pitcher walked 4.0 batters per nine innings and his ERA+ was below average.
There are some things to like about him, though.
The 25-year-old finished a K/9 of 10.6 and he was in the 68th percentile in the MLB in whiff percentage. During spring, Arrighetti has become more of a leader, and he is more comfortable in his role. That comfort and confidence could being more success to the young pitcher.
The fifth spot is where question marks arise.
The Astros received Hayden Wesneski in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs. He has a lot of potential to be good, but there are some weaknesses in his game.
Wesneski made just seven starts last season for Chicago. The right-hander allowed plenty of barrels while his xERA and FIP were both much higher than his actual ERA. Still, he has the stuff to make hitters uncomfortable in the box. Houston just has to help him become more consistent.
The Astros also have Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. However, both of these pitchers are nowhere near being ready to start games in the big leagues yet. Their injury rehab is going well, though.
Houston has plenty of other holes to fill on their team. Their starting rotation is going to be the team's biggest strength in 2025, and they have the talent to lead the Astros back to the playoffs.