Houston Astros Predicted to Trade Player With 19 Home Runs in Triple-A
The first-place Houston Astros will be tasked with ways to improve in the next week, as the trade deadline is a chance to do so. After struggling for much of the season, it's important that general manager Dana Brown and co. remember what they dealt with at the beginning of the year.
Injuries were a major factor in the lack of success they saw early, and while they aren't fully healthy right now, they've started to show over the past month and a half how good they can be when most of their players are on the field. For Brown, however, that's even more of a reason to go out and land others.
Even if it's just improving a few areas and then landing a depth arm or two, it's the right approach. At the very least, the Astros need to find someone who can help them get by in the regular season on the mound.
Their farm system isn't the best, regarded as below-average around the industry. They have pieces they could move, but it's tough to imagine a scenario where they land a star during the deadline. Reports have indicated that Brown is star hunting, so don't rule out the possibility, but it'd be tough for them to do so.
Still, there's one player who could be traded that makes sense.
Searching for one player who could be dealt, Chandler Rome of The Athletic predicted that 26-year-old outfielder Pedro Leon could be a player on the move.
"Once handed a $4 million signing bonus and hailed as the Astros’ center fielder of the future, León is lighting up Triple A pitching with no path to everyday playing time in the major leagues.
"He slashed .302/.377/.527 in his first 400 plate appearances this season while maintaining the elite defense that first enticed the Astros. León is Rule 5 draft eligible for the first time this winter, so either way, the Astros face a decision on the late-blooming prospect."
Leon is an intriguing player, as there's no debate on the type of player he is. However, being 26-years-old does pose some questions. He's not old by any means, but he's also not young, which could qorry teams around baseball.
He's played as well as one could hope for in Triple-A, posting an impressive .903 OPS with 19 home runs and 21 doubles in 360 at-bats.
That should be enough for an organization to take a chance, but only time will tell if that's the case.