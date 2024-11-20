Houston Astros Protect One Player Ahead of Rule 5 Draft
It's widely known the Houston Astros don't have a strong farm system.
Once their teardown rebuild was completed and they became perennial championship contenders, the organization decided to trade away multiple star prospects over the years to keep their dynastic run alive.
That was the smart decision, and it resulted in them winning another World Series title after their first in 2017, but when looking ahead to who can become impact players for them in the future, there aren't too many players who stick out.
Because of that, the Astros didn't have too many tough choices to make regarding who they were going to protect from the Rule 5 Draft ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, they decided to add left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon to their 40-man roster so other teams around the league couldn't poach him.
Ranked No. 11 in Houston's pipeline, the eighth-round pick of the 2021 draft is coming off a very solid season with their Triple-A affiliate, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.94 ERA across his 25 outings and 24 starts.
Evaluators don't seem to think he has a high ceiling, probably because he lacks top-end velocity, but he's been effective throughout his minor league career and could become an option for the Astros during this upcoming campaign if necessary.
What his role might be isn't known.
Houston has a pretty full starting rotation even after their decision to move on from Jose Urquidy and the injuries to Cristian Javier and J.P. France. The emergence of Ronel Blanco to pair with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown gives them a solid top three, with the returns of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. expected.
The Astros might look at Gordon as someone who could become a reliever, carrying him in the bullpen to pitch multiple innings in relief.