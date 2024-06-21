Houston Astros Recall Their Superstar Prospect, Make Other Moves
The Houston Astros are continuing to tread water as they try to claw their way back up in the AL Wild Card standings. With a record of 35-40 entering Friday, they are still within striking distance.
Injuries have played a huge role in derailing the Astros' season. They haven't been able to stay healthy for any significant length of time.
Dana Brown has had to get aggressive with roster moves. It was reported on Thursday that the team was calling up starting pitcher Jake Bloss directly from Double-A to join the team and start on Friday against the red-hot Baltimore Orioles.
Now, Houston has made another move as they have called up young outfielder Joey Loperfido.
Reported late on Thursday, there was no corresponding move announced, but now, Chandler Rome of The Athletic has announced the major roster shuffle that will take place.
Young pitcher Blair Henley was designated for assignment, fellow pitcher Luis Contreras was optioned to Triple-A, and unfortunately their backup catcher Victor Caratini has been placed on the injured list.
It was expected that Caratini might have to serve a stint on the IL after manager Joe Espada's comments, but now it's official following his "left hip flexor strain."
Loperfido has been up and down between the Majors and Triple-A with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. He has made the most of the opportunities he has received.
So far this season in just 15 games with the Astros, Loperfido recorded 13 hits in 39 at-bats for a .333 average. He hit one home run to go along with five RBI.
During his time with the Space Cowboys, he has played in 39 games, batting .272/.377/.496. He has hit 13 home runs and also has 33 RBI.