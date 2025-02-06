Houston Astros Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Slugger to Bolster Outfield
With Spring Training right around the corner, the Houston Astros are starting to put the finishing touches on what the roster will look like on Opening Day.
After trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, the Astros have been seeking some help in the outfield to replace him. Reportedly, help will be on the way in the form of outfielder Ben Gamel.
The 32-year-old has bounced around a bit in the Majors after being selected in the 10th round by the New York Yankees in 2010.
In his nine-year career, the left-handed slugger has slashed .252/.334/.382 with 41 home runs. The veteran outfielder hasn’t been an everyday starter, but he will provide some much-needed depth in the outfield for the Astros.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that it is in fact a Major League contract worth a reported $1.2 million with a $200,000 signing bonus an $1 million that is not guaranteed.
This is a low-risk signing for Houston at that number and could be an indication that they might look to add some more help in the outfield.
Even with Tucker last year, the unit wasn’t all that strong offensively and it took a major blow when they traded their star.
At the very worst, Gamel will provide some depth and a left-handed bat off the bench. Even though he played just 20 games with the Astros in 2024, he seemingly left a positive impression by slashing .259/.377/.362.
Furthermore, while he won’t replace the production left behind by Tucker, Gamel can be a solid fourth outfielder for them and will provide them with a solid contact hitter from the left side of the plate.