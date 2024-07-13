Houston Astros Reunite with Intriguing Utilityman on Minor League Deal
There hasn't been a bigger turnaround this season than what the Houston Astros have done over the last couple months.
After starting out the year as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball when they continued to stay multiple games under .500, they have played their way into a 50-44 record entering Saturday, sitting just two games out of first place in their division and 1.5 back from the final Wild Card spot.
When the Astros were struggling, many people around the MLB thought they might have to be sellers at the trade deadline, moving some of their most-coveted pieces to get a return that would help them in the future.
General manager Dana Brown constantly pushed back on that notion, stating he believed this team would turn things around and get back into the mix.
He's been proven right, and there's a good chance Houston will become buyers at the deadline like usual, but before July 30 arrives, they have made an intriguing roster move.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have reunited with utilityman Aledmys Diaz on a minor league contract where he will report to their Florida complex. He was released by the Oakland Athletics on July 5 after injuries limited him to only 12 games this season.
This is a low-risk move for Houston.
They are adding a depth piece who has Major League experience and was part of their 2022 World Series winning team. And with them searching for more options at first base, there's a chance he could provide that after playing 60 games there during his big league career.
Hopefully the 33-year-old can return to the 101 OPS+ hitter he was with the Astros during his four seasons with them. He would provide another option they can turn to throughout the long year as they attempt to win their division once again.