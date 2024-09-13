Houston Astros Rising Star Named Player Analysts 'Want To See' in Fall League
The Houston Astros farm system is regarded as below-average around the industry. It's tough to argue that, too, as the Astros traded away three of their better minor leaguers at the trade deadline.
However, there are still a few prospects who could make an impact for them in the future.
Brice Matthews, a shortstop and third baseman who was drafted in the first round in the 2023 MLB draft, could be that.
Matthews only has 251 at-bats in 2024 due to a lower-back injury and just 376 career professional at-bats.
In 2024, he's appeared at four different levels, spanning from Rookie Ball all the way to Triple-A. He was promoted to Triple-A earlier in the week.
Matthews played in 42 games in Double-A, slashing .252/.376/.497 with nine home runs, eight doubles, 21 RBI, and 24 walks in 151 at-bats.
As he approaches the offseason, there could be an opportunity for him to work on his game in the Arizona Fall League.
That's why MLB.com's prospect writers named him the one player they "want to see" from Houston's organization play in the AFL.
"Matthews has missed six weeks with lower-back issues this summer, so the AFL would give him a chance to recapture some lost at-bats. The 2023 first-rounder from the University of Nebraska combines plus raw power and speed and has slashed .286/.407/.528 with 15 homers and 30 steals in 68 games between four levels in his first full pro season."
His injury will likely influence their decision about him playing this fall, however, it could go either way.
The Astros front office could decide to send him because of the lack of at-bats he's had in 2024. They might also decide to shut him down if there are any worries about that injury returning.
Matthews could also be viewed as a trade candidate heading into the offseason.
While Houston shipping out another prospect wouldn't necessarily be the best idea due to the lack of depth already in the farm system, they're in as much of a win-now situation as any other team around Major League Baseball.
This is a veteran-led team, and if the Astros could land a player who would come in and make an immediate impact, trading another prospect seems to be the better idea.
It's a tough choice, but if he plays in the Arizona Fall League, performing at a high level would help Houston on multiple fronts.