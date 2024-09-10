Houston Astros Reward Top Prospect With Triple-A Promotion
Brice Matthews is now just one step away from the Big Leagues.
On Monday, the Houston Astros announced that they're promoting him from the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Matthews, 22, was the Astros' first-round draft pick in 2023 (28th overall) out of the University of Nebraska. He's quickly shot up through Houston's farm system and is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The star infielder has already played at three different Minor-League levels this year. After spending most of 2023 in Single-A, he graduated to High-A this season. That proved too easy for him, however, as he slashed .321/.423/.580 with six homers, 17 RBI and 10 steals in 21 games there before being promoted to Double-A.
Matthews found Double-A more challenging, but still performed well there. In 42 games with Corpus Christi, he slashed .252/.376/.497 with nine homers, 21 RBI and 16 steals in 20 attempts.
He'll now close out the season with Sugar Land, which still has about two weeks left in its regular season before the playoffs. Regardless of how he fares in his first taste of Triple-A, he'll likely start next season there to get additional seasoning before a potential call-up.
While Matthews' power, speed and plate discipline are impressive, his high strikeout rate is a bit of a concern. He's whiffed 130 times in 452 plate appearances across 102 Minor League games -- a 28.8% K rate.
The Astros would probably like to see him bring that rate down a bit before calling him up to the Show, lest he be exposed. Regardless, the team may need him soon if Alex Bregman departs in free agency this winter.
While it's likely too late for Matthews to help Houston this year, he could be ready for the Big Leagues as soon as next year if he hits well at Triple-A.