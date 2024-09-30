Houston Astros Rookie Eyeing Playoff Breakout
The Houston Astros will be looking to piece together their playoff rotation in 2024, as it is not the same as it has been in the past. With Justin Verlander's struggles this season, there are questions as to how the Astros will handle the pitching staff. Spencer Arrighetti is among those in contention, and CBS Sports believes he could be their playoff breakout player.
The 24-year-old has had an up an down season. In 142.2 innings on the year, he has posted a 4.61 ERA with 10.5 K/9 and 3.9 BB/9. It's his rookie season, and he has been asked to do a lot. He is fourth on the team in innings pitched, and although his 7-13 record, along with his other stats, aren't eye -popping, he has been great as of late.
That's why CBS Sports believes he could be a breakout.
"Don't let Arrighetti's mediocre full-season ERA fool you: he deserves a spot on Houston's playoff staff. He's been on a tear as of late, amassing a 2.84 ERA and 48 more strikeouts than walks in his last 50 innings pitched. Arrighetti has had a few clunkers throughout the year, no doubt, but he's been pounding the zone with an arsenal that includes a mid-90s fastball and two swing-and-miss breaking balls," says CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
The right-hander is getting hot at the perfect time. Although recent regular season performance isn't a perfect indicator of future playoff success, it's something that could be exciting for Houston.
The trio of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Ronel Blanco are essentially locked in as playoff starters. The decision then comes down to Arrighetti versus Verlander.
Despite Verlander's long track record, he has posted a 10.90 ERA and .354 batting average against in September. His struggles may motivate the Astros to use him more out of the bullpen as a bulk pitcher or let him air it out for one inning.
Of course, there has been nothing officially announced. However, Arrighetti has proven himself over the last month as someone the team can rely on.
Whether that is also out of the bullpen or as the four starter in a series, he has earned his spot on the playoff roster over his last nine starts.
It's been a different road to the postseason for the 2024 Houston Astros, and it will be interesting to see how first year manager Joe Espada handles the tough calls.