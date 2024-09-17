Houston Astros Rookie Right Hander Snaps One of MLB's Longest Active Streaks
The Houston Astros lost to the San Diego Padres on Monday night in the series-opening game at Petco Park by a score of 3-1. As both teams are fighting to improve their chances for the upcoming MLB postseason and make history by winning the 2024 World Series, Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti stopped history in its tracks with his performance on the mound against the Padres.
In the bottom of the second inning, Houston's rookie pitcher battled with Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez at the plate. After fighting off a few foul balls, Arraez, a two-time batting champion, was called out on strikes after a swing and a miss on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. It was the first time the recently acquired San Diego hitter struck out in the last 141 plate appearances, the longest of any such streak in 20 years.
The strikeout by Arrighetti, which came on a 3-2 count curveball, was only one of three he had during his five innings of work on Monday before picking up his 13th loss of the season. It was also only the third time Arraez had struck out since the All-Star break in mid-July.
The former Ragin' Cajuns pitcher has found himself close to making history on multiple occasions this season before actually snapping the streak of the Padres All-Star hitter. Before Monday evening, Arrighetti flirted with a no-hitter at the end of August against the Philadelphia Phillies before losing it in the eighth inning. He has also gone seven-plus innings multiple times this season in just his first year in the big leagues.
"I respect that guy a lot and what he does is absolutely crazy in the game that we play today. It meant a lot to me, for sure." Arrighetti said. "Hats off to him, too. It was a really cool moment for me, for sure. I was very aware of it."
The Astros rookie finished his 27th start of the season and his young career with 102 pitches, his second-highest pitch total this year. He went five grueling innings, allowing two earned runs off eight hits. He picked up three strikeouts to only one walk on the evening. He also recorded 11 whiffs for a 21% CSW.
The Astros rookie finished his 27th start of the season and his young career with 102 pitches, his second-highest pitch total this year. He went five grueling innings, allowing two earned runs off eight hits. He picked up three strikeouts to only one walk on the evening. He also recorded 11 whiffs for a 21% CSW.
Houston will look to get back on track on Tuesday after snapping their three-game winning streak with the loss in the series opener. As for Arrighetti, he will have two more scheduled starts in the regular season. With the depth of the current Astros pitching staff and his lack of postseason experience, it is not a given that he will be in the rotation once the team's playoff roster is announced. Heading into Tuesday, the Astros (81-69) are only four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the American League West with 12 games remaining.