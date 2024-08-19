Houston Astros Running Red-Hot as They Host Boston Red Sox In Series Opener
No team in baseball is hotter than the Houston Astros as they prepare to host the other Sox on Monday, the Boston Red Sox, at Minute Maid Park.
Houston (65-58) took two out of three from the Chicago White Sox after Sunday’s 2-0 win. Yes, the Astros lost a game to the worst team in baseball. But the White Sox have to beat someone, right?
But there’s upside. That was Houston’s first loss in its last 11 games. The Astros are 10-1 entering the Boston series. Since the start of this month the Astros are 11-4.
Houston is getting red-hot at the right time. It now has a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West and the world champion Texas Rangers are 11 games back. With Seattle 5.5 games back of the final Wild Card berth, it’s clear that for the Astros to extend their playoff streak to eight straight years they will need to win the division.
Houston is expected to start left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49) on Monday. He joined the Astros at the trade deadline, as it shipped three prospects to Toronto to acquire the impending free agent to bolster their rotation for a playoff push.
He’s been rock-solid in three starts with Houston, winning two of them and going at least five innings in each one. In his last start against Tampa Bay on Tuesday he gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and no walks. He also struck out five. In his three Houston starts he has struck out 24 hitters in less than 17 innings.
Boston is expected to counter with right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01), who is 1-2 with a 3.92 ERA in his last seven starts. He took a no-decision in his last start against Texas last week, as he gave up two earned runs in 6.2 innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three.
Against Houston on Aug. 9, he also took a no-decision, as he gave up an earned run in six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks while he struck out one.
The Astros might get healthier this series. Third baseman Alex Bregman is not on the injured list but he sat this weekend after his elbow swelled up during the road trip to Tampa Bay. Bregman said he slept wrong on that arm and it caused the swelling. Houston called up Shay Whitcomb to reinforce the infield. As a precaution, the Astros did an MRI that revealed no damage.
Right-hander Justin Verlander could start on Wednesday, per MLB.com. He had his second rehab start on Thursday with Double-A Corpus Christi and looked sharp, as he threw 57 pitches in four innings.