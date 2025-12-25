Two Free Agents That Would Make Perfect Christmas Gifts for Astros

It has been a quiet offseason for the Houston Astros and general manager Dana Brown. All signs point to left-handed ace Framber Valdez finding a new home this offseason, and it will leave a huge opening in the rotation behind Hunter Brown.

Houston acquired Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, but he is more of a middle of the rotation arm for 2026. The Astros also have other needs, including a backup catcher. With the league taking a step back for the Christmas holiday, here are two free agents who would make a perfect gift for Brown and the Astros.

Lucas Giolito

The options in free agency are dwindling for Dana Brown in terms of replacing Valdez. Dylan Cease signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Michael King is returning to the San Diego Padres. The next best option is Valdez. Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez is still unsigned, but he seems like a long shot at best right now for Houston.

One pitcher who had a big bounce-back 2025 season was Lucas Giolito, who declined his mutual option to enter free agency after a year with the Boston Red Sox. After missing the entire 2024 campaign, Giolito went 10-4 for the Red Sox in 2025 with a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings. He struck out 131 and had a 2.1 WAR. He had an issue giving up home runs, but when he is on, he is certainly a pitcher who could slot in as a 2 or 3. This wouldn't be the big move Astros fans would be hoping for, but he is certainly someone who, when healthy, can be counted on in the rotation.

Reese McGuire

Houston needs a backup catcher now that Victor Caratini is a free agent. The options are not going to move the needle a lot in free agency, but veteran Reese McGuire is someone who could come in and be a serviceable solution who is coming off a career year at the plate for the Chicago Cubs.

McGuire played in 44 games for the Cubs last season with nine home runs and 24 RBIs while slashing .226/.245/.444. His numbers in the Windy City, even though a short sample size, were the best of his career, and he remains one of the best pitch framers with a strong arm behind the plate.

Brown will also have options through a trade to replace Valdez, and he could even strike a deal with the Miami Marlins, who have multiple arms that teams are interested in. It feels like more moves are on the horizon for the Astros with an eye toward 2026.

