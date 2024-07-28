Houston Astros Shockingly See Their Trade Target Get Dealt to Surprise Team
The Houston Astros have yet to make a move ahead of the trade deadline at this time of writing.
Even though they are expected to eventually land an upgrade before July 30 comes and goes, the need for them to rush and accomplish something is a bit overstated considering the amount of talent already on this roster, and those they'll get back from the injured list.
Starting pitching seems to be their No. 1 priority. They've been linked to many players who are available, or could become available, on teams that are looking to sell.
Dana Brown said they would prefer to bring in someone who could fill the No. 3 or 4 spot in their rotation, so that seems to eliminate the possibility of putting together a blockbuster deal for someone like Blake Snell.
Going the rental, back-of-the-rotation route could also allow them to pursue an upgrade at first base.
A player the Astros were said to have interest in was All-Star Isaac Paredes who was looking more and more like he would be on the move following the fire sale taking place for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Even though his usual position is at third base, there was some thought Houston would look to utilize him at first base, giving them a platoon option with the left-handed Jon Singleton. Although it would be unorthodox, the slugger would certainly provide a boost to this lineup.
But, they no longer have an opportunity to land Paredes.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Chicago Cubs made a deal to acquire the All-Star in a shocking move considering many around the league expected them to become sellers. In return, the Rays are getting back rising star Christopher Morel, No. 29 overall prospect, pitcher Hunter Bigge, and another pitching prospect Ty Johnson, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
So, as Houston figures out what they want to do ahead of the deadline, one of their top targets is now off the board.