Houston Astros Connected to Multiple Players Still 'Likely' to Be Traded
The Houston Astros have fought their way back from a horrendous start to be in a position at the trade deadline where they can make upgrades to their roster that helps them pursue another World Series title.
It didn't look like that would be the case for a while this season, but they are now in a familiar situation of scouring the market to find players who can help them win now.
While others have already started to make moves, the Astros have sat idle.
There are expectations they will be aggressive like they have been in the past, but circumstances might prevent them from trying to bring in multiple players like before.
General manager Dana Brown has stated they will be pursuing starting pitching, however, unlike in previous years, they don't necessarily have to land one of the bigger names on the market since they will be getting Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia back from the injured list at some point before the playoffs.
They also went over the luxury tax for only the second time ever under Jim Crane's ownership, so how much more money he's willing spend could impact what the front office does.
Knowing that, Houston might not be in the market for both a starting pitcher and first base upgrade.
Still, they certainly are going to add at least one piece before July 30's deadline comes and goes. Who that might be is anyone's guess at this point, but when Mark Feinsand of MLB.com put together his list of "most likely trade candidates," the Astros were connected to multiple players.
On the starting pitching front, he views Erick Fedde, Yusei Kikuchi, Jameson Taillon, Cal Quantrill, and Blake Snell as potential fits.
It was reported they were pursuing Fedde aggressively at one point, and have already been targeting Kikuchi, so those names don't necessarily come as a surprise. Quantrill is a new one and likely wouldn't cost a whole lot. Taillon might call for the most prospects they'd have to give up based on his past pedigree and multiple seasons of club control remaining.
Snell would be a blockbuster move and would make them American League favorites.
With Verlander expected to hit the open market after the year, they could opt to bring in someone at the deadline they would have in 2025. Besides Kikuchi and Snell, the three other names on this list meet that criteria.
When it comes to position players, Feinsand views a pair of Tampa Bay Rays as fits. Following their fire sale, Yandy Diaz and Isaac Paredes could be the next ones on the move.
Both would provide upgrades at first base, with Diaz being the most plug-and-play option considering that is the position he plays, but Paredes has experience at first, although in a limited capacity.
Who Houston eventually brings in will be seen, but there are still plenty of options available that would provide a boost to their roster.