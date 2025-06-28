Houston Astros Should Target Reliable Brewers Starter at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have two starting pitching problems. There could be a solution to both of those problems in one trade.
First, the Astros have a starting rotation on the injured list. Some of those starters are not coming back this season, most notably Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, both of whom had Tommy John surgery earlier this season.
Others are on the mend and could play a role later this season. Spencer Arrighetti may be the closest to returning and contributing. But, other starters like J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. could return at some point this season.
McCullers is only on the 15-day injured. The rest of them are on the 60-day injured list.
The other problem is Framber Valdez. The left-hander is having a terrific season for the Astros, but he’s also an impending free agent. Houston has had a hard time retaining its own free agents lately and Valdez could be the most sought after left-handed free agent pitcher on the market. He could command nine figures. That may be out of Houston’s price range.
The Astros could be in the market for another starting pitcher. But, with the potential returns of at least two starters on the 60-day injured list, it may not be necessary for Houston to pursue an arm like Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.
The ideal would be a solid pitcher who has at least another year left on his deal and could slip into the rotation behind Hunter Brown, who appears to be the staff’s new ace this season and beyond.
That answer could be Freddy Peralta.
The Athletic (subscription required) reporter Ken Rosenthal recently highlighted several starters that could be available at the deadline. Peralta made the list, even though his eight wins leads the National League and his Milwaukee Brewers are still within striking distance in the NL Central Division.
The 29-year-old right-hander fits the criteria. He’s a consistent starter who has finished each of his last five seasons with an ERA under 4.00 and is under contract through next year. In fact, he’s relatively cheap given his talent. He’ll make $8 million next season.
But there are factors that could keep Peralta in Milwaukee that go beyond the Brewers’ contention in the NL Central. As Rosenthal reported, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio may be worried about the blowback of another trade after the franchise has dealt two closers — Josh Hader and Devin Williams — in the last three seasons.
That perception may preclude a deal. But it shouldn’t stop the Astros from checking in if the Brewers fall out of the division and wild card race.
Peralta was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Seattle Mariners in 2013 and ended up with the Brewers in 2015 after he was traded in a deal for Adam Lind.
He made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2018 and has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. He didn’t become a full-time starter until the 2021 season, which was his first and only All-Star season.
Aside from 2022, when he missed time due to an injury, he’s made at least 27 starts each season since 2021. He already has more than 1,000 career strikeouts and a career ERA under 3.75.
