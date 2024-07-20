Houston Astros Sign Eight Draft Picks, Three Free Agents
The Houston Astros have signed eight of their draft selections to contracts and have also signed three other undrafted free agents, MLB.com reported on Friday.
The highest draft picked signed so far is fifth-rounder Cole Herzler, a right-handed pitcher out of Liberty.
That means the Astros’ top three picks remain unsigned for now — Sam Houston catcher Walter Janek, who was picked in the first round; UC San Diego right-handed pitcher Ryan Forcucci, who was selected in the third round; and Rice right-handed pitcher Parker Smith, who was selected in the fourth round.
The Astros did not have a second-round pick.
The Houston Astros are on the west coast to start the second half of the season as they face the Seattle Mariners. They are also preparing for the trade deadline, which is June 30.
Houston signed its eighth, ninth and 10th round picks, respectively — Radford right-handed pitcher Dylan Howard, Illinois-Chicago right-handed pitcher Ryan Smith and Southeastern University right-handed pitcher Ramsey David.
Also signed was 15th round pick Drew Vogel, a shortstop out of Murray State; 17th round pick Ethan Wagner, an outfielder out of P27 Academy in South Carolina; 18th round pick Grant Burleson, a pitcher out of Western Kentucky; and 19th round pick Twine Palmer, a pitcher out of Connors State College.
The Astros also signed three undrafted free agents. Infielder Max Holy is from Central Missouri, outfielder Lucas Spence is from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and pitcher Danny Trehey is from Florida Atlantic.
The Astros’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft are below.
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Bold: indicates signed.
Round 1: Walker Janek, Sam Houston, C, R/R
Round 3: Ryan Forcucci, UC San Diego, P, R/R
Round 4: Parker Smith, Rice, P, R/R
Round 5: Cole Hertzler, Liberty, P, R/R
Round 6: Caden Powell, Seminole State, SS, R/R
Round 7: Joseph Sullivan, University of South Alabama, OF, L/L
Round 8: Dylan Howard, Radford, P, R/R
Round 9: Ryan Smith, Illinois-Chicago, P, R/R
Round 10: Ramsey David, Southeastern University, P, R/R
Round 11: Jason Schiavone, James Madison, C, R/R
Round 12: Ryan Verdugo, CSU Bakersfield, P, R/R
Round 13: Bryce Boettcher, Oregon, OF, R/R
Round 14: Ryan Mathiesen, The Master's University, P, R/R
Round 15: Drew Vogel, Murray State University, SS, R/R
Round 16: Bryce Mayer, Missouri, P, R/R
Round 17: Ethan Wagner, P27 Academy (SC), OF, R/R
Round 18: Grant Burleson, Western Kentucky, P, R/R
Round 19: Twine Palmer, Connors St College, P, R/R
Round 20: Ky McGary, Sandra Day O'Connor HS (AZ), OF, R/R