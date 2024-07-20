Houston Astros Skipper Gives Somewhat Concerning Injury Update on Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros open a massive series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, looking to take over the top spot in the American League West. After struggling for much of the season, the Astros found a way to get back on track and are now in a strong position to do some damage.
What's even more impressive about their play over the past month is that they did so without Kyle Tucker. There's a strong case that the left-handed slugger is the best hitter in the lineup, making his return very important.
Tucker has been out with a contusion on his right shin since June 3. Before going down with this injury, the 27-year-old was slashing .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs and 11 doubles in just 214 at-bats.
He was right in the mix for the American League MVP Award, but that looks out of the picture now due to how Aaron Judge and others have played while he's been down.
And unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Tucker is going to return anytime soon. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, head coach Joe Espada said Tucker hasn't even started to run.
"We need to get him running and get him to push some weight on that leg. He's hitting, he's throwing, but we're not quite there yet to let him loose on the bases. That will be the next step."
Dana Brown also said that there wasn't a date set for his return.
While Houston has played great baseball in his absence, it's only a matter of time before this injury comes back to hurt them. Even if they make a move or two at the deadline to add some depth to the lineup, replacing Tucker is essentially impossible.
Unless they somehow land one of the top players in Major League Baseball, which they won't, it's unlikely that anyone can bring the value he does to this lineup.
Hopefully, they can continue to play this way and take over the AL West. If they build a comfortable lead in the division, the Astros can afford to continue letting him sit until he's fully healthy.
Not that they shouldn't do that anyway, but Tucker might feel some pressure to return if they start to fall a bit.
3.5 games of the third Wild Card, it's something to look at. If they were to let the division slip, Houston isn't exactly in a position to make the postseason via the Wild Card.