Houston Astros Boss Says There Is No Timetable for Superstar's Return
The Houston Astros have turned their season around to the point where they are one game out of first place in the AL West standings with a series against the leading Seattle Mariners taking place this weekend.
There's a good chance they will be at the top of the division with a good showing, something that looked improbable even a month ago when they continued to sit under .500.
With their roster getting healthy compared to the start of the year, the hope is the Astros will be able to put all their early struggles behind them and become juggernauts in the second half of the season like they have done throughout their dynastic run.
Getting Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker back from the injured list will go a long way in helping that.
The veteran ace seems to be inching closer to a return after rehabbing his neck injury. That will continue to stabilize things in Houston's rotation following their tumultuous stretch where three starters underwent surgeries to end their years.
While Verlander looks like he's getting closer to being activated, it doesn't sound like that is the same situation for Tucker.
General manager Dana Brown went on "The Sean Salisbury Show" and said there is no timetable for the right fielder's return despite him doing some work on the field. He also added it's very likely that he'll need a minor league before rejoining the roster, per Michael Schwab.
Tucker has been out of action with a contusion on his right shin since early-June. He fouled the ball off his leg during a game which caused this injury, something that was viewed as minor when it first occurred.
But, clearly there is something else going on as the superstar 27-year-old tries to work his way back onto the field during a season where he was putting up MVP numbers.
This will be something to continue monitoring as Tucker hasn't progressed as quickly as expected.