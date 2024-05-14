Houston Astros Skipper Says Star's New Lineup Spot Isn't Permanent Despite Success
The Houston Astros are looking to string together successive wins so they can get their season back on track after being one of the worst teams in the league to start the year.
It was a surprising turn of events, and one of the biggest storylines, as this dynastic club was getting embarassed game after game because of their poor pitching and untimely hitting.
One of the main culprits was Alex Bregman.
The superstar third baseman is no stranger to slow starts throughout his career, but as the Astros struggled, his issues were put under the spotlight as everyone was searching for a way to get him going at the plate.
Manager Joe Espada was no different.
He's tried moving Bregman around different spots in the lineup to give him different looks. The star has been slotted anywhere from the second to third to fourth spot in the order, with the majority of his at-bats coming as the No. 4 hitter.
That changed during the New York Yankees series that took place on May 7.
Espada pushed his star into the sixth spot, something that is normally unprecedented for a hitter as prolific as Bregman.
However, on Monday, he was finally able to flash his offensive brilliance when he went 3-3 with two homers, a double, a walk, and four RBI during Houston's dominant 9-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.
This came from the sixth spot in the lineup, but despite the success, Bregman's skipper says he might not be hitting there for long.
"Well, he's not going to stay down there very long, once we see the Bregman that we all know. But it helps you relax, he helps come to the plate when people are on base and pitchers are now in a corner. So, I think it's helped," Espada said according to Leah Vann of Chron.com.
That's fair.
Bregman is too good of a hitter to not be located near the top of the order with the opportunity to get more at-bats during the game if that presents itself.
When he turns back into the hitter that has made him one of the best in Major League Baseball then he should go return to his usual cleanup spot.
But when that happens is ultimately up to the superstar as he looks to keep putting together consistent performances at the plate.