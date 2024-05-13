It's Now or Never for Houston Astros During 10-Game Homestand
Justin Verlander took the mound for the Houston Astros in a rubber match against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, in what his current club probably viewed as close to a must-win.
After having a rough outing against the New York Yankees last time he was handed the ball, he needed to deliver a gem so the Astros could walk away with a series victory.
Verlander was able to do just that, throwing seven scoreless innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters.
Houston won the series after a dominant showing from their ace and offense on Sunday.
But now, it's time for them to keep the momentum going as they start a 10-game homestand where seven of their contests come against teams who are under .500.
General manager Dana Brown says he couldn't envision a scenario where they become sellers at the trade deadline because this team is too good and is just one hot stretch away from being right back in the mix for the playoffs and the AL West division.
Well, this is that stretch.
While the Oakland Athletics have been surprising as an upstart team with a 19-23 record entering Monday, this needs to be four-game slate that is dominated by the Astros. Similarly, without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, the flailing Los Angeles Angels is another must-win matchup to close out this home stretch.
Going 7-3 would be a huge for Houston.
They currently sit 6.5 games out of first in their division and nine games out of the AL Wild Card.
It's time for them to start piecing together wins if they truly are going to contend for a postseason spot and not become sellers at the deadline, like they probably should be, if this type of performance continues.