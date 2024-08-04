Houston Astros Skipper Speaks Out About Yusei Kikuchi's Debut
When the Houston Astros made the move to acquire starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, the main storyline was that they way overpaid to get him.
In order to acquire the pitcher from the Toronto Blue Jays, the Astros had to give up right-hander Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido, and infielder Will Wagner. Clearly, that was a hefty price to pay.
Despite the high price tag, Houston general manager Dana Brown was happy with the move.
Kikuchi made his debut with the Astros on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched an amazing game and showed that he could end up being a massive piece that helps Houston make the playoff push that they've been looking to make.
While he didn't get the win personally, the team did end up getting the victory. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and three walks. However, he struck out 11 batters.
Following the game, Astros manager Joe Espada spoke out about his new starter glowingly.
"He’s intense. He’s got a little bit of red ass in him. He sat down the stairs, had his notes, like a boxer, had his head down. He was locked in. Pretty intense. I love it. Fits right in.”
Before being traded to Houston, Kikuchi had started 22 games with the Blue Jays. He had gone 4-9 to go along with a 4.75 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 4.3 K/BB ratio, and 115.2 innings pitched.
Clearly, those numbers were far from being the elite version of himself that he showed on Friday night.
If he can play up to his full ability throughout the rest of the season, he's going to be a major leader for the Astros. The biggest question will be about his future with the franchise.
Kikuchi is in the final year of his contract. Paying so much for a half-year rental was the biggest concern for Houston fans when they saw the move get made. He is 33 years old and could be a target to be re-signed, but he isn't going to be super cheap.
All of that being said, the Astros are clearly focusing on winning this season. They'll deal with his contract situation after the year.
However, it would seem strange to pay so much for a player without having interest in working out a new contract at some point down the road.