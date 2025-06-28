Houston Astros Slugger Forced to Leave Game After Being Hit by Pitch
As the Houston Astros start up a massive series against the Chicago Cubs, they saw one of their stars get injured early on Friday.
It has been a great run of late for the Astros. Coming into the weekend series with the Cubs, this is a team that has been playing very well led by a great top of the rotation and one of the best bullpens in baseball.
More News: Houston Astros Depth, Talent Helps Boost Their First-Half Season Grades
Anticipation was certainly high for the series against Chicago with it being the return of both Ryan Pressly and Kyle Tucker to Houston.
However, early in the game, the Astros saw one of their star players, shortstop Jeremy Peña, get hit by a pitch, which later forced him to leave the game prematurely, as reported by outlets covering the game in Houston, including The Athletic.
More News: Could This Type of Deal Convince Astros Star To Sign Long-Term Contract?
It is a bit concerning to see Peña have to exit early, especially with it being a bit of a delay from when he was hit. His injury was determined to be left rib soreness.
Peña has been the best hitter for Houston throughout the year with a lot of the talented veterans around him struggling.
More News: Astros Skipper Says Lance McCullers Jr. Could Return Saturday
The young shortstop has come into his own, and even though he is a former World Series MVP, it appears like he is now becoming a star.
Hopefully, this is more of a precaution than anything for Peña and the Astros. If he was forced to miss some time, the lineup of Houston would be in significant trouble considering he leads them in most offensive categories.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.