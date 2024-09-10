Houston Astros Slugger Selected as Nominee for Prestigious MLB Award
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker has been named the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.
Each team has one nominee for the annual award, which is named for the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder.
The only Astros player to win the award is Baseball Hall-of-Fame member Craig Biggio, who was selected in 2007.
Tucker recently returned from a long stint on the injured list after he suffered a fracture in his right shin in June.
The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
A 2023 Silver Slugger winner and three-time All-Star is involved in a wide range of charity work in the community. His Kyle Tucker Foundation brings awareness to nonprofit hospice care centers. He formed the foundation after his grandfather passed away under hospice care in 2021.
The foundation works with hospice workers and facilities in Houston and Tucker’s native Tampa, Fla. That includes a hospice staff member selected as a Kyle Tucker Foundation Hospice Hero on a regular basis during the season.
He also hosts a Hospice Day at the ballpark for 100 hospice workers and their families. He also hosts Houston Hospice staff and Texas Children’s Hospital staff for Suite Days at the Park.
Tucker also partners with Houston-area businesses to raise money, including proceeds from his custom-made King Tuck Kolsch beer in a partnership with Holler Brewing.
With teammates Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr., they raised $500,000 in Houston for hospice care through their Team Up event. In Tampa, he hosts an annual Topgolf event in Tampa to raise money for the foundation. This year’s event raised $65,000.
He also works with pediatric patients at Texas Children’s Hospital and hosts children battling cancer and their families from the nonprofit Sunshine Kids at games.
Last year’s winner was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The winner is usually announced during the World Series each October.
Other recent winners of the award include Justin Turner (2022), Nelson Cruz (2021), Adam Wainwright (2020), Carlos Carrasco (2019) and Yadier Molina (2018).
Sunday is Roberto Clemente Day, which honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge each club’s nominees. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a customized tribute video to Clemente and the 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees will be shown in all MLB ballparks.
Clemente, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The Puerto Rico native was a 15-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time National League batting champion and the 1966 NL MVP.