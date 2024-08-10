Jose Altuve Homers, Reaches Another Houston Astros Career Milestone
There are several reasons why the Houston Astros didn’t want to part with Jose Altuve long-term.
One was watching him knock down career and franchise milestones.
Altuve hit a game-tying home run against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. It added to his illustrious career with the franchise, as he moved into fourth place in all-time home runs with Houston.
The long ball was No. 224 of his career, which allowed him to pass Jimmy Wynn, who hit 223 for the Astros.
Wynn is a Houston legend in his own right. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native played his first 11 seasons with the Colt .45s and, later, the Astros, and made his first All-Star Game appearance for Houston in 1967. He later played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers.
With Houston he batted .255 with 223 home runs and 719 RBI. He passed away in 2020. Houston retired his No. 24 in 2005 and he served as an analyst for Astros television broadcasts.
He shares something in common with Altuve. Wynn was considered short in stature for his time, as he stood 5-9. Altuve is 5-6 and is the shortest player in Major League Baseball.
Only three players are ahead of Altuve on this list — Jeff Bagwell at 499 home runs, Lance Berkman at 326 home runs and Craig Biggio at 291 home runs.
Bagwell and Biggio are both in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Astros legend isn’t going anywhere, either. In the offseason he signed a five-year, $125 million extension that will keep him in Houston through the 2029 season. That gives him plenty of time to catch Biggio and, perhaps, Berkman.
With that deal, Altuve set a record, becoming the first second baseman to make $300 million for his career.
Earlier this season, the 36-year-old second baseman stole his 300th career base, making him the third Houston player to reach the milestone. In fact, he became the fifth player in MLB history to have at least 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 home runs and 300 stolen bases with a career batting average in the .300s.
The four players that Altuve joined are Derek Jeter, Paul Molitor, Willie Mays and Roberto Alomar.
Last season Altuve missed nearly two months of the seasons due to an injury he suffered playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Even with the missed time, he became the third Astros player to reach 2,000 career hits, joining Bagwell and Biggio. Altuve also hit for the cycle.
He is a two-time World Series champion, the 2017 American League MVP, an eight-time AL All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger selection and a Gold Glove winner.