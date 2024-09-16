Houston Astros Star Considered ‘MVP-Level Hitter’ During 2024 Season
There have been plenty of ups and downs throughout the 2024 campaign for the Houston Astros. A rocky start put them in an early hole in the American League West, but they erased a double-digit deficit in a month’s time.
The Seattle Mariners floundering enabled the Astros to take control in the division. But, the door has been left ajar as Houston hasn’t been able to seal the deal with some inconsistent performance on the field.
With a 4.5-game lead, the Astros are one good stretch away from putting the AL West away. A series between the rivals potentially looms large depending on how the next week of games unfolds.
Luckily for Houston, they have one of the best hitters in the world anchoring their lineup. Yordan Alvarez has been a monster for them this season.
Their most consistent contributor has been recognized by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report as the No. 6 ranked hitter in the MLB in 2024. That landed him in the MVP-level hitters tier.
“Álvarez hit what was essentially a World Series-clinching home run in 2022, and yet it feels like he's overshadowed by Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman on his own team. Well, in case there was still any debate, Álvarez is the best hitter in Houston and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He's homered more than 30 times for the fourth consecutive season, and the .313 batting average (at the time of publishing) he has is his best mark since finishing with that same average when he won AL Rookie of the Year in 2019.”
Alvarez is one of the most feared hitters in baseball. He is in a league of his own when it comes to power hitters as he isn’t your prototypical all-or-nothing masher.
There isn’t a player in baseball who mixes selectivity at the plate with unbridled power. Zero bad swings are taken by the Astros slugger, as he is never cheated during an at-bat.
The Hall of Fame trajectory that Kelly mentions is legit. The comps for his production to this point of his career are prime David Ortiz, who blossomed into a star with the Boston Red Sox and was selected to Cooperstown in 2002.
Just as the case was with Ortiz, Alvarez isn’t helping the opponent get him out. He will be patient, wait for his pitch and if a mistake is made, punish it with his calculated approach.