Houston Astros Star Named All Star Reserve
The Houston Astros had two players named as All Star starters, and saw another star added to the team when reserves were announced on Sunday. Kyle Tucker earned his third selection to the AL All Star team in what has been a breakout season.
2024 will be Tucker's third year in a row making the All Star team, and it could be argued he should have been a starter had it not been for his injury. The 27-year-old has missed about a month with a shin injury after hitting the injured list on June 7.
Prior to the injury, Tucker had been firmly in the middle of the MVP conversation through 60 games. The lefty was slashing .266/.395/.584 with a .979 OPS and 179 OPS+. He was also up to 40 RBI and 19 home runs, which put him on pace for a 50 homer season at the time.
Impressively, he had more walks (46) than strikeouts (41), as well.
Tucker fouled a ball off his shin and had to leave the game on June 3 as he was unable to stand on it. Still on the 10-day IL, the outfielder is making his way back, slowly but surely. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Tucker is running on a treadmill and hitting in the cage, but has not done any baseball related activities on the field.
As such, Tucker is unlikely to play in the game and will probably get replaced on the roster before the game comes.
Even without Tucker, the Astros will have plenty of representation in at Globe Life Field. Houston will have two starters with Jose Altuve manning second and Yordan Alvarez slotting in at DH for the American League.
Altuve is hitting .310 with 13 home runs, which earned him his ninth All Star selection. Alvarez is hitting .298 with 19 home runs on his way to his third midsummer classic nod.
While Tucker won't be playing in this year's game, it is likely that this won't be his last chance to play in the game. One of the game's most underrated stars will be back in this position for years to come. In the middle of a breakout season, even for his standards, the injury was an unfortunate setback.
Regardless, the Astros have gained ground in the AL West, even without the help of Kyle Tucker. As it stands, Houston sits just 2.5 games back of the division and three back of a Wild Card.