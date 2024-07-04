Houston Astros Stars Named All-Star Game Starters
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez will start for the American League in the All-Star Game on July 16, MLB announced on Wednesday.
The starting nods were the result of the second phase of fan voting for the game, which will be played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.
Altuve beat out Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien for the starting job. Altuve had been running ahead of Semien in each of the first two vote releases on Monday and Tuesday. Voting ended at 11 a.m. central time on Wednesday.
This will be Altuve’s ninth appearance in the All-Star Game and his sixth start. He missed last year’s game as he missed most of the first half of the season due to an injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic.
Alvarez beat out Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn in a close vote to be the DH. Alvarez will replace Shohei Ohtani, who had been the starting DH for the AL each of the last three seasons. Ohtani is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will start for the National League at DH.
Alvarez is making his third straight All-Star Game appearance, but this will be his first start.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker wasn’t so lucky. One of four outfielders in phase two voting, there were only two starting spots available after New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was the AL’s leading vote-getter in phase one voting and received an automatic starting nod.
Judge’s teammate, Juan Soto, along with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan, earned the starting spots ahead of Tucker and Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.
Tucker is on the 10-day injured list but could still be selected as a reserve. He’s been to the All-Star Game each of the past two seasons.
The rest of the AL starting lineup includes Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez.
The starting infield for the National League will include Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner and Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm. The outfielders are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr., along with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich.
The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced this weekend. Those selections are based on a player vote and selections by MLB.
The All-Star festivities start on Friday, July 12, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field. Saturday brings the MLB Futures game, with Astros pitcher A.J. Blubaugh selected to participate. The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.