Houston Astros Star Predicted to Leave During Offseason
Alex Bregman has long been a key piece for the Houston Astros and has helped the team to major success. However, his tenure with the team could be nearing an end.
At the end of the 2024 MLB season, Bregman will hit the open free agency market. There is still a chance that the Astros could bring him back, but there is a better chance that the two sides could part ways.
CBS Sports weighed in on the subject and predicted that Houston and Bregman would part ways.
"Prediction: Reaches free agency. The Astros have two other players on this list to concern themselves with retaining. Bregman, the youngest of the group and represented by Boras, feels least likeliest to stick around."
Obviously, the other two names that the Astros will need to deal with this offseason are Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander. They predicted that Altuve would work out a new deal with Houston and that Verlander would hit the free agency market.
Granted, things could still change, but there is a very real possibility that Bregman could leave town.
During the 2024 season thus far, Bregman has played in 104 games. He has hit 14 home runs to go along with 51 RBI, while batting .251/.311/.411.
Those numbers show how dominant and productive he can still be at the plate. Losing him would be a tough blow for the lineup.
That being said, there are quite a few teams around the league that will be looking for offensive upgrades and some at third base specifically.
Bregman, at 30 years old, is going to get a massive contract. The Astros might be willing to pay him a monster deal, but they have other things coming up that they'll need to do as well. Tying up so much money in Bregman, who is going to go for the longest deal he can get for security purposes, might not be the wisest decision.
It will be interesting to see what Bregman's market ends up being after the season. He has been a key piece for Houston, but they might choose to go a different direction rather than paying up substantial money.
Expect to hear more speculation about Bregman's future as the season gets closer to completion. A lot will depend on where Houston ends up at the end of the year.
Bregman will be one of the top names to watch during the MLB offseason.