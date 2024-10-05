Houston Astros Star Prospect Lands on New Top 100
For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros will not be playing in the American League Championship Series. Now, it's a look ahead to the offseason. It's possible that they could lose Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi this offseason, and they may need to look towards their players in the minor leagues. On the latest MLB Pipeline top 100, the Astros had just one player on the list, their top prospect.
Jacob Melton is the number one prospect for the Astros and the number 89 player on the new top 100.
Melton was drafted out of Oregon State in 2022 and has moved quickly through the minors. In all three years he's had in professional ball, he has played at two levels each season. This year, he reached Triple-A Sugar Land.
In 105 games, Melton hit .253/.310/.426 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 54 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
He'll likely slot in as a corner outfielder in the big leagues, but he does have 60 grade speed that he puts to good use. After stealing 46 bases in 2023, he went on to steal 30 more this year and could profile as a good top of the order bat.
One thing Melton did struggle with this past season was strikeouts, as the lefty struck out 104 times in his 105 games. It is not the nail in the coffin, but something for him to continue to work on going forward.
Melton is not the prospects of past in terms of Kyle Tucker or Carlos Correa, but he is a solid player that profiles as a good everyday player in the big leagues. It will be something that Houston needs, too.
Aside from Tucker, the Astros were using players such as Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon in the outfield everyday, something that will need to be addressed next season. Melton, who ended the season in Triple-A could be up early.
He would provide more power from the outfield than someone like Dubon, Meyers or Chas McCormick and could quickly earn an everyday role in left field.
After a down year in Houston and the possibility of some franchise legends leaving, Melton could provide some excitement at Minute Maid Park next year. He only played 47 games at Triple-A, so he could get some more run in the minors to begin the year, but by the end of 2025, he could be an everday player.