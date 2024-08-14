Houston Astros Star Receives Legendary MLB Comparison
At 27 years old, Houston Astros star outfielder Yordan Alvarez has become one of the brightest young stars in baseball. He has entered his prime, but still has plenty of room to continue improving.
Looking ahead to the future, Alvarez is going to be a huge part of leading the Astros back to World Series contention.
So far this season, Houston has gone 63-55. They are currently on a six-game winning streak and are tied with the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West division race.
While they may not be viewed as serious World Series contenders this season, they aren't far away from being viewed as such.
Alvarez has had another big statistical season. He has played in 113 games, batting .308/.395/.562 to go along with 25 home runs and 64 RBI.
Over the last four years, he has been an extremely dangerous player at the plate. Alvarez has been an elite slugger, but he also always hits consistently for a high average. Very few sluggers around the game are the kind of pure hitter that the Astros' star has been.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke out about Alvarez. He compared him to a former Red Sox legend.
“That (left field) wall kind of keeps him close. He can shoot it the other way and then he can (hit it out to right). The closest thing to David (Ortiz), probably, in the game. Very, very very similar to David Ortiz.”
Rafeael Devers, one of Boston's stars, also spoke out highly about Alvarez.
"For me, he’s the best hitter right now in the big leagues. As a position player, you see him and it looks very uncomfortable to pitch to him, so I don’t know how the pitcher does it. But I feel like he’s very good.”
Clearly, things are going very well for Alvarez. He is receiving respect from around the league and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Don't expect to see the Houston outfielder to slow down anytime soon either. Alvarez has been in a groove for years now and he seems to have figured it all out.
Being compared to a legend like Ortiz is clear proof of the success that he has been having.
Hopefully, the Astros as a team will start having the same kind of success that Alvarez is having personally. He'll be a huge part of leading them back to championship contention.