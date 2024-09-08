Houston Astros Starting Rotation Production Has Been Spurred by Yusei Kikuchi
When it was announced that the Houston Astros acquired starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, many people panned the trade.
The Astros traded three good prospects, starting pitcher Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido and infielder Will Wagner. It was considered a massive overpay for several reasons.
One of them was that Bloss and Loperfido were already contributing at the Major League level. Another was the price of other rentals, such as Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, compared to what Houston paid.
At the time of the trade, Kikuchi also wasn’t performing well. Through 22 starts, he went 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA across 115.2 innings.
The only positive was that advanced stats, such as FIP, which was a 3.67, hinted that some of his struggles were bad luck
Because of those factors, the deal left a lot of people scratching their heads. But, no one is laughing at the Astros now with how good Kikuchi has looked.
He has made seven starts for his new team and has been stellar. His record is 4-0 and the team has won all seven games he has been on the mound for.
Across 41 innings, Kikuchi has an ERA of 3.07, striking out 53 batters. The coaching staff has adjusted his pitch selection and it has worked wonders as he relies less on his curveball, throwing more sliders and elevating his fastball.
His presence has spurred quite an impressive turnaround in the team’s entire starting rotation, as shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“The Astros rotation yielded a 2.51 ERA and the lowest batting average (.185) in a month by any team since 1968 after Kikuchi’s arrival. They have plenty of depth in a rotation featuring Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti,” wrote Nightengale.
With that kind of starting pitching depth, Houston isn’t a team that anyone will want to see in a postseason matchup. They are deep and talented and the addition of Kikuchi has proven to be a worthwhile one.
Riding a streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances, is anyone going to bet against them making it eight straight? With the improved pitching staff and the team getting healthier overall, they are going to be a tough out for anyone they go up against.