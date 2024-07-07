Houston Astros Superstar Gives Troubling Update After Getting Hit By Pitch
For much of the year, the Houston Astros looked like a shell of the team who had made an American League record seven straight ALCS appearances.
Their starting rotation was getting shelled, the offense wasn't quite as potent, and their star players were not having the same output consistently like they normally do.
Many of those issues, however, can be attributed to injuries, and it's no coincidence that even after they lost two starters to season-ending surgeries, placed Justin Verlander on the IL, and are still without Kyle Tucker, the lack of roster turnover has helped this group.
So much so that the Astros find themselves right back into the playoff mix when it looked like the best thing for them to do was actually become sellers ahead of the deadline.
It seems like they avoided a major catastrophe when Jose Altuve had to leave Friday's game early after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. Anytime that area is hit with a baseball, it could spell trouble. And even though he didn't appear in Saturday's contest, it sounds like he eluded a considerable injury and should be back in the lineup soon.
But as Houston got good news regarding their franchise legend second baseman, it doesn't sound so positive for another one of their superstars.
Yordan Alvarez had to leave Saturday's game early after he was hit by a pitch on his knee. He told Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle he was hit in the same spot on that same knee a couple weeks ago and the swelling hadn't yet gone away.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported the slugger is "feeling sore," but manager Joe Espada said Alvarez will not undergo testing at this moment.
On the surface that is positive, but it also has shades of the Tucker injury that has kept him sidelined since June 3 with what the Astros are calling a shin contusion.
More updates will certainly come, but the fact this wasn't immediately brushed aside is a little worrisome considering the time Alvarez has missed in the past.