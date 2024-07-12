Houston Astros Take High School Infielder in Mock Draft
The Houston Astros got off to a rough start in 2024, but have since recovered to pull back within two games of the NL West. However, as their dominant core from the past few years ages and heads to free agency, Houston needs to start preparing for the future. In MLB Pipeline's newest mock draft, they Astros do just that.
At 28 overall, Pipeline slots the Astros with Kellon Lindsey, a high school shortstop from Hardee High School in Wauchula, Florida. The 18-year-old is ranked as the 29th overall prospect on MLB Pipeline's draft rankings.
Standing at 6'2", Lindsey's best tool is his run, which is graded as a 75 on the 20-80 scouting scale. To put it mildly, the infielder is really fast. With the ability to record elite run times, his speed gives him the chance to stick at short in the long run.
Lindsey played multiple sports in high school before recently deciding to focus on baseball, and now that he is, he is showing a lot of improvement. For the most part, his tools are all about average at this point. His defense has improved and his speed has been a big part of that. Playing baseball full time will allow Lindsey to hone his defense and combine his speed to become a better defender.
At the plate, Lindsey is still a work in progress, but does show promise. The only above average tool aside from his running is his hit tool, graded at a 55. Lindsey shows a "short, right-handed swing geared to making contact and sending line drives up the middle." He also shows good plate discipline with "solid strike zone awareness."
Although the hitting shows upside, Lindsey may never be much of a power hitter. As it currently stands, it grades out below average, at a 40. His scouting report mentions that he will need to add strength, but there is "pop to come."
Lindsey is relatively new to baseball as a full time activity, but there is upside as far as the defense and hit tools goes. He profiles as a defense first, danger on the base path from the shortstop position. As a high schooler, he will need time to develop when he gets into pro ball.
Alex Bregman is a free agent and Jose Altuve is in his 14th season, so it is time for the Astros to think about rebuilding their system. While it is not one of the better ones in baseball, the draft is the best start to that process. Lindsey could be a good developmental piece to kick start the next era of Astros baseball.