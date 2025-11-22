Former Top Astros Prospect Claimed Off Waivers for Second Time This Month

Friday was a busy day in the baseball world as it was the deadline for teams to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. It's a busy time as it is usually an opportunity for teams to finalize their current rosters before heading into the meat of free agency.

The Houston Astros tendered contracts to 11 players, including Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown. They non-tendered Ramon Urias as he heads to free agency, as well as plenty more moves. However, Houston had already been busy this month, trading for Nick Allen earlier in the week.

Prior to their late-night trade, the Astros were involved in an under-the-radar move when a former top prospect, Pedro Leon, was claimed off of waivers. While he is playing for a full-time job, he was involved in yet another transaction after being designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles and claimed by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Leon Finds a New Home Once Again

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Nov. 6, Leon was claimed off of waivers by the Orioles, ending his time with the Astros organization. Although it wasn't a groundbreaking move, it was an important one for Houston who had another unsuccessful top prospect.

There was a lot of excitement around the outfielder when he was signed in 2020. He was coming off of an excellent year in Cuba where he hit 15 home runs and posted a 1.256 OPS in 35 games. Additionally, he was just 22-years-old at the time of signing. In 2021, he was the team's second best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

After a brief stint at Double-A, Leon spent the majority of his career with Triple-A and was successful. Although he had a .707 OPS the year he debuted, Leon Bounced back to show some impressive power numbers as a 24-year-old. He hit 27 doubles and 17 home runs to go with 38 stolen bases in 115 games.

The power speed combo continued to flourish with Leon hitting 21 home runs and swiping 21 bags in 2023. His prospect hype culminated in 2024 when he hit 25 doubles and a career high 24 home runs and 90 RBI. he made his debut later August.

Leon only got into seven games, going 2-for-20 with two stolen bases. Then the writing was on the wall for Leon heading into 2025. With the newly acquired Cam Smith looking to become an everyday outfielder, the former top prospect lost a potential role with the team. After an MCL injury in March, he tried to work his way back, rehabbing in 25 games with an .820 OPS.

With the absense of the 27-year-old and the outfield taking shape with the big league team, Leon became lost in the shuffle of a team who is trying to find major league ready players to compete.

Baltimore claimed the right-hander, but they too were headed for a roster crunch. They needed to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft with meant that Leon was DFAd in order to make the room on the roster. Looking for work again, he was claimed by the Phillies on Friday.

The NL East champions don't necessarily have an opening in the outfield but that could change over the course of the offseason. He does have options left so they could just stick him in Triple-A, but he could also be fighting for a job in the spring. Either way, it's a better spot than his previous two in order to generate some more excitement surrounding the 27-year-old.

