Houston Astros to Retire Legacy Pitcher's Number Following Hall of Fame Induction
A recent announcement from the Houston Astros reveals the club's plans to retire a program legacy. During Hall of Fame weekend, set for Aug. 16, 2025, the Astros will retire Billy Wagner's No. 13 as tribute to his groundbreaking contribution to Houston's program.
Wagner was recently elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during his final year on the ballot when the Astros made their announcement. No. 13 will forever be Wagner's number, immortalized as the team's all-time saves record holder.
Wagner made his MLB debut with the Astros in 1995 when he was drafted in 1993 in the first round, 12th overall pick. His nine-year pitching career made history in Houston, saving 225 games. Wagner's time with the Astros was nothing short of extraordinary, producing three All-Star team appearances (1999, 2001 and 2003), as well as Astros Rookie of the Year in 1996, the NL Relief Man Award in 1999 and Astros Pitcher of the Year in 2003.
It wasn't until 2003 that Wagner was traded to the Phillies, starting his two-season stint in Philadelphia before heading to the New York Mets (2006-2009). Towards the end of his career, he bounced around from Boston to Atlanta from 2009-2010.
Even during his time with other clubs, Wagner excelled on the mound, continuing his dominant pitching career until his retirement in 2010. Wagner totaled 1,196 career strikeouts and 422 saves over the course of his career total of 853 games played.
Wagner chose to don an Astros cap in his Hall of Fame plaque, joining just two other players to do so (Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio). His MLB legacy began in Houston and Wagner will carry out his fame wearing the star.
"There’s a long winning history here. Really, it was pretty easy to say that. Most relievers bounce around a lot as I did, but to have nine years with those guys is pretty special," said Wagner.
The Astros remain dedicated to only retiring the numbers of players inducted into the Hall of Fame, so Wagner will join nine other Houston legends.
Those nine other legends include Jeff Bagwell (No. 5), Craig Biggio (No. 7), Jimmy Wynn (No. 24), Jose Cruz (No. 25), Jim Umbricht (No. 32), Mike Scott (No. 33), Nolan Ryan (No. 34), Don Wilson (No. 40) and Larry Dierker (No. 49).
Wagner will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27, just a few weeks before the Astros retire No. 13 forever.