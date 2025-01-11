Houston Astros Top Infield Prospect Ready To Usher In New Era for Franchise
No one knew it at the time, but when the Houston Astros were eliminated from the 2024 MLB playoffs by the Detroit Tigers, it signaled the end of an era for the franchise.
It was fitting that the Tigers, who aided in their dynasty beginning in 2017 when they traded future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to the Astros, would be the ones to also bring it to an end.
Houston’s loss in the ALWC was the last time several of their key contributors would play for the team.
Star right fielder Kyle Tucker, one season away from hitting free agency, was traded to the Chicago Cubs for third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.
Smith quickly assumed the top spot in the team’s prospect rankings, as he is No. 73 overall in baseball. But, he is at least a year or two away from making an impact with the Major League team.
The team is also likely to lose third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, joining George Springer and Carlos Correa as homegrown stars the team let walk. Verlander also departed, signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.
That is the case with most of the Astros’ top prospects, as the future is bright for a franchise nearing a state of transition.
But, there is one player who is ready to make an impact right away in 2025; third baseman Zach Dezenzo.
The No. 6 ranked prospect in their system was named the most MLB-ready by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report after tearing up the Minor Leagues and winter ball this year.
“Following a breakout 2023 season, Dezenzo continued to impress in the upper levels of the minors during an injury-plagued campaign, hitting .300/.385/.492 in 52 games. He played winter ball in Puerto Rico to help make up for lost time and hit .361/.438/.410 in 73 plate appearances for Senadores de San Juan, setting him up nicely to compete for a bench spot this spring.”
He received his first taste of the Major Leagues in 2024, making his debut on Aug. 6. The early results weren’t great as he had a slash line of .242/.277/.371 through his first 64 plate appearances.
Given the moves that were made this offseason, with Parades likely taking over at third base and Christian Walker being signed to start at first base, Dezenzo doesn’t have a clear path to playing time right away.
But, he has accomplished everything there is for a player in the Minor Leagues.
He should break Spring Training with the Big League club as a key bench piece for Joe Espada with a chance to earn more playing time if he can produce at the plate as he did to earn the promotion.