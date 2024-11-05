Houston Astros Top Target Unlikely To Land Long-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
As the Houston Astros showed during the 2024 campaign, there are many ways for them to improve this winter. It almost feels crazy to say, but this is one of the first times in a long time that the Astros have to do a lot in free agency if they want to be the team they're looking to be next year.
That doesn't mean they need to spend $600-plus million on one player or multiple, but if they make some marginal moves along the way, things will be much different than they were last season.
That should be the focus for Houston, as there were multiple times throughout the campaign when they simply weren't good enough.
It goes without saying that a first baseman should be at the top of their priority list. The Astros' production at first base over the past 18 months has been inexcusable, and if they want to win a World Series, it simply won't fly.
The lineup would look much different even if the position had average production. Unfortunately, it was one of the worst in baseball, a major issue for a position that needs a guy who can hit with power.
Factor that in with them playing at Minute Maid Park, and there isn't any excuse not to sign a slugger. They're missing a golden opportunity to find a hitter who could give them 25 plus home runs, which is all Houston's lineup might need to be the best in baseball.
Remember, when the Astros won multiple World Series, it was often because of what they did offensively. There wasn't a weak spot in their lineup.
They've been linked to a few first basemen, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com did so again on Sunday, naming them a fit for star Christian Walker.
"Walker missed 32 games in 2024 due to an oblique injury, but he belted 26 homers in 130 games, posting his third straight season with an OPS north of .800. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is the best all-around first baseman currently on the market, but he’ll be 34 next March, making a longer-term deal less likely."
Walker is getting older, which is a bit of a concern. He'll be 34 years old before the start of the regular season.
However, as Feinsand mentioned, he's unlikely to receive a long-term deal.
That might favor Houston's free agency outlook, as they could give him a short-term deal and go from there. If he didn't work out, it wouldn't hurt as bad as if they committed $200-plus million to another player on the market.
If they liked how he played after two or three seasons, they could always look to bring him back, but at that point, he might've done all he needed to do.