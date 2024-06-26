Houston Astros Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Houston Astros are quietly becoming a team to watch as a potential playoff contender. After a rough start to the season, things are starting to turn around.
Heading into their June 26th matchup against the Colorado Rockies, the Astros are on a six-game winning streak and are one of the hottest taems in baseball.
With the impressive streak, they have improved to 39-40 on the season. That record has them firmly back in the mix when it comes to the American League Wild Card race.
Due to the major turnaround that they have been having, Houston is becoming a more intriguing team to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline. It's much more likely that they'll consider being aggressive as a potential buyer.
One need that the Astros could look to pursue is a trade for a first baseman.
There could be a blockbuster trade opportunity that Houston could pursue. Even though the Toronto Blue Jays have stated they don't plan to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr., things can change quickly. The right offer could force the Blue Jays to reconsider their stance.
ClutchPoints has urgerd the Astros to pursue a trade for Guerrero. They view him as a perfect fit for what Houston needs both now and in the future.
"This would be a great Vladimir Guerrero Jr. destination if the Astros were willing to fit the 25-year-old's $19.9 million salary under their payroll. Guerrero has rediscovered his power stroke of late, exhibited by his 471-foot moonshot onto the roof of a Fenway Park parking garage."
Guerrero has put together a solid all-around season for Toronto. He has played in 79 games and has continued proving that he's among the best first basemen in the game.
Throughout his 79 games, he has hit .288/.368/.435 to go along with 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
At 25 years old, Guerrero does fit the mold of what the Astros want in potential trade targets. They're looking for players with future contract control. Guerrero would come with years on his deal.
There is no guarantee that Houston will want to spend this big in a potential trade. However, if they can get better this season and for the future, they have to consider that option.
It will be interesting to see what the next month has in store for the Astros. They could go either direction at the trade deadline.
That being said, if they decide to be buyers, Guerrero would definitely be a good fit.