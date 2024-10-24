Houston Astros Viewed As Suitor for Former MVP Who Called Out Cheating Scandal
In the past, players in Major League Baseball have viewed the Houston Astros differently due to the cheating scandal.
Rightfully so, too, as what they did was a disgrace to the game.
That doesn't take away from the fact that the Astros had one of the most talented teams in Major League Baseball at the time, but doing so was the wrong thing.
Of the players who made comments about their cheating scandal included Cody Bellinger. Bellinger had every right to be upset, as Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series when they were believed to be cheating.
The former MVP Award winner didn't hold back, making comments that would suggest he'd never step foot in an Astros jersey.
But things change. These are professionals, and at the end of the day, if Bellinger and Houston want to give themselves the best chance to win a World Series, fixing their relationship shouldn't be out of the equation.
They've been linked to one another, and while it's interesting because of what happened, the fit as a baseball player makes perfect sense.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was the latest to do so, naming the Astros as one of three landing spots for the left-handed slugger.
"Bellinger can opt out of the final two years and $52.5 million of the three-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Cubs last winter. The 29-year-old’s numbers took a slight hit in 2024 (18 home runs, 78 RBIs, .751 OPS in 130 games), but the versatile Bellinger might choose to test the market for a second straight year."
Bellinger has the ability to play first base, which is viewed as Houston's biggest need entering the offseason. He might not be the same player he once was, but he'd be a major upgrade given what they have at the position.
The question about the potential free agent will be centered around his willingness to play with the Astros. If he still feels strongly about what happened, the chances of him signing are slim to none.
"Those guys were cheating for three years," Bellinger said of Houston back in 2020. "I think what people don't realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it's over."
Those words aren't exactly something guys in the Astros locker room will easily forget.
Crazier has happened, but it'd be shocking to see him playing at Minute Maid Park.