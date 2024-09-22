Rumored Houston Astros Deadline Target Uncertain About Future With Chicago Cubs
The Houston Astros are ready for October, but other teams around Major League Baseball have already faced elimination.
Of those teams is the Chicago Cubs, who were expected to be much better than they've played.
Similar to the Astros, the Cubs will have decisions to make in the offseason. While Houston's decisions are massive, Chicago enters the offseason with perhaps the most pressure out of any club in the league.
A lot of that pressure is focused on Cody Bellinger, their left-handed slugger who has a player option. If Bellinger declines his $27.5 option, he'll hit the open market once again.
Bellinger and the Astros don't have a great history together. The former MVP was a member of those Los Angeles Dodgers teams that Houston cheated against.
He's been on record expressing his frustration with the Astros organization, which could certainly be a factor in his potential interest. However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported before the trade deadline that Houston had called on acquiring him.
"He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso, and has discussed Christian Walker with the Diamondbacks, Cody Bellinger with the Cubs and Andrew Vaughn with the White Sox."
Given that information, it's logical to think those talks could potentially come up again.
It'd be an interesting pairing because of his prior comments, but the reality is that these guys are professionals. If Bellinger can help the Astros win and he wants to compete for a World Series, they should be able to put their differences aside.
If Houston wants him, there was some good news reported on Friday from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Mooney wrote that his contract decision has yet to be made, which could be an indication that he plans to test the free agency market.
"On the verge of elimination from the playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are headed toward another long offseason that Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras will shape. Though the focus around Wrigley Field is already shifting to the future, Bellinger has not decided whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Cubs next season, according to sources familiar with the situation."
At 29 years old, he might not be what he once was when he won the MVP Award, but there's plenty to be excited about in terms of adding him.
Most importantly, the Astros need a solution at first base. He'd give them just that.