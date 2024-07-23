MLB Insider Links Houston Astros to Trade for All-Star First Baseman
The Houston Astros are heading towards the MLB trade deadline in just over a week with a couple of major needs. One of them is starting pitching and the other is at first base.
Earlier this season, the Astros chose to move on from Jose Abreu after a brutal start to the year. Since that move was made, they have been suggested as a team that could swing big at the trade deadline to acquire a first baseman.
While superstar names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, and Christian Walker have been thrown around as possible targets, an MLB insider has linked another player to Houston.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post has linked Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Astros as a potential first base trade target.
Paredes is more than capable of playing first base even though he currently plays third. He was an All-Star this season and has put up big-time production.
During the 2024 season with the Rays, Paredes has played in 94 games. He has hit .255/.357/.455 to go along with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. Those numbers show why Houston should be interested.
Granted, he's not the kind of impact player that a move for Guerrero, Walker, or Alonso would. Despite that fact, he's the type of impact role player that teams need to be able to compete.
At 25 years old, Paredes would also check another important box for the Astros. He has three years left on his deal following the 2024 season. That has been a priority for Houston.
If they're going to swing big at the trade deadline, general manager Dana Brown would prefer to do it on players who have long-term contract control. Paredes contract is exactly what he's been looking to acquire.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Astros decide to do at the deadline. They have talent to move for a big name or they could make fringe moves to improve the depth and overall talent of the roster.
Paredes is a player to keep a close eye on as a first base trade target. He's now been linked to Houston and would be a major upgrade at the position.